Quent Capital LLC Makes New $170,000 Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,872,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $961,000.

ESGD stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.57 and a 200-day moving average of $73.45. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

