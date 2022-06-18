Quent Capital LLC Makes New $188,000 Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Moderna by 12.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Moderna by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Moderna by 257.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 15.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 19.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,753,000 after buying an additional 24,239 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $128.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.85. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.
About Moderna (Get Rating)
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
