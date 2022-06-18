Quent Capital LLC Makes New $191,000 Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,346 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,614.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 124,105 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 116,865 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 44,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 13,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 146,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $254,587.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 284,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,501,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,922 shares of company stock worth $4,269,519 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $58.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 2.59. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $79.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.83.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

