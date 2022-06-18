Quent Capital LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,388,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 3,788.9% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,529,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 162,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,405,000 after purchasing an additional 24,235 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International stock opened at $106.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.23. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $93.80 and a one year high of $144.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.49 and its 200 day moving average is $125.52.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

