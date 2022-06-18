Quent Capital LLC Makes New Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $71,250,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,703,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 275.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.58.

Shares of ORLY opened at $586.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $642.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $663.48. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.91 and a twelve month high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

