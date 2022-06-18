Quent Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $780,014.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $251,972.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,309 shares of company stock worth $6,285,801. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.42.

ZM stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of -0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.65. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.03 and a 52-week high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

