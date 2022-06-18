Quent Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 571.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER opened at $89.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.86. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.66 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

