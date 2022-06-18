Quent Capital LLC Takes Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,440 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,033,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,704,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HP by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,356,183 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $51,087,000 after acquiring an additional 898,327 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in HP by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,260,257 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $122,813,000 after acquiring an additional 792,162 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,330,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $242,230.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $876,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,857 shares of company stock worth $2,574,733 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.