Quent Capital LLC Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.36.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $127.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

