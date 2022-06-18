Ray Balestri Purchases 55,000 Shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Stock

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) Director Ray Balestri acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $67,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blackboxstocks stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41. Blackboxstocks Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackboxstocks Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackboxstocks stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackboxstocks Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLBX Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of Blackboxstocks at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

