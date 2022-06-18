Regatta Capital Group LLC Takes $6.64 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,749 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.3% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $247.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.43.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

