Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 146 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $72.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.55. The firm has a market cap of $127.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.49 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

