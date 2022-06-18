Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,179 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,060,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,408,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,705 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.87.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,466 shares of company stock valued at $9,343,413 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $163.74 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

