Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 485 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,990,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238,755 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,029,000 after buying an additional 1,031,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,562,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,246,000 after buying an additional 540,859 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,778,000 after buying an additional 1,737,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,942,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,613,000 after buying an additional 1,080,545 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average is $49.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.