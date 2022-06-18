Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 7,706 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 147.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 588.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $39.86 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.