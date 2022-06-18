Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICF. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,584,000 after buying an additional 88,796 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 385,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,210,000 after purchasing an additional 123,250 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ICF opened at $57.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.68. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

