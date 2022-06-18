Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after acquiring an additional 881,453 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $344,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000.

DGRO stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.57.

