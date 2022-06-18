Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $569,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.55.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $178.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.07 and a 200-day moving average of $218.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.33 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

