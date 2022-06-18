Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,893,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $536.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $711.05.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.81, for a total transaction of $69,281.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,437,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $5,132,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,334 shares of company stock worth $20,660,288. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $580.95 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $523.29 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $653.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $644.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

