Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 1,817 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,697,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,551,000 after buying an additional 1,992,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,004,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,537,000 after purchasing an additional 839,170 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,847,000 after purchasing an additional 490,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,997,000 after purchasing an additional 296,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,372,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,833,000 after purchasing an additional 89,026 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

