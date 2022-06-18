Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 529.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,877,000 after purchasing an additional 426,595 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 667.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 479,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 416,915 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,515,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 510.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 315,906 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $23.13 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $29.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $26.05.

