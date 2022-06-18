Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 87,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,878,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $113.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.73. The stock has a market cap of $331.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $111.87 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

