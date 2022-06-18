Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,831 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $21.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.30. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.