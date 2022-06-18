Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 172 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,376 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Siena Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,127 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $158.80 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $153.28 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $397 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.14.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

