Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 296 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,560,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,321,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $89.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.50 and a 200 day moving average of $100.31. The stock has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 112,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

