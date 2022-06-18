Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 55 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM opened at $303.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $344.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.48. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $300.09 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

MLM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.80.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.