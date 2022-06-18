Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 817 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank increased its position in Oshkosh by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 134,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

OSK stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.65. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $80.66 and a one year high of $126.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

