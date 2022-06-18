Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,589,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,306,000 after purchasing an additional 189,348 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold stock opened at $108.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $147.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.91.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.62.

About Royal Gold (Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.