Renishaw (LON:RSW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3,664.00

Shares of Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,664 ($44.47) and last traded at GBX 3,678 ($44.64), with a volume of 18305 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,850 ($46.73).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Renishaw from GBX 6,600 ($80.11) to GBX 5,100 ($61.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Renishaw alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,005.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,296.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

In related news, insider William Lee purchased 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,746 ($45.47) per share, with a total value of £49,597.04 ($60,197.89).

Renishaw Company Profile (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.