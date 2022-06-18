Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Cuts Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,744 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

