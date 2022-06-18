Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 369 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. State Street Corp lifted its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after buying an additional 1,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Truist Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,147,000 after buying an additional 1,293,701 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Truist Financial by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,159,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,187,000 after buying an additional 915,567 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Truist Financial by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,529,000 after buying an additional 864,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,217,000 after buying an additional 697,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $46.29 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.54.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

