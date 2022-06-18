Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Gap Down to $30.09

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.09, but opened at $28.37. Revolve Group shares last traded at $27.19, with a volume of 15,310 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RVLV shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $73.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.47.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 21,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $1,115,464.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 95,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $5,153,059.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,969 shares of company stock valued at $14,969,463. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,578,000 after acquiring an additional 959,875 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 891,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,968,000 after acquiring an additional 811,812 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,667,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,267,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,135,000 after acquiring an additional 522,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,046,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

