Ricoh Company, Ltd. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ricoh in a report issued on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Ricoh’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ricoh’s FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Ricoh alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RICOY opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.81. Ricoh has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.