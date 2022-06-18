Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Hits New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as 4.23 and last traded at 4.50, with a volume of 1016900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 4.32.

Specifically, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 5,718 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total value of 25,330.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 547,699 shares in the company, valued at 2,426,306.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad Rigetti sold 49,824 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.56, for a total value of 227,197.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,162,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 46,341,848.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,204 shares of company stock valued at $912,021.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RGTI shares. Cowen started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Rigetti Computing from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 18.60, a current ratio of 18.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 6.81.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of 2.10 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

