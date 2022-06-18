Rise Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 173 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,954,000. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,953,000. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $894,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Cowen dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.67.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

