Rise Advisors LLC Invests $27,000 in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XME. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $66.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.57.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

