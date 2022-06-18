Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 102.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 397,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,595,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $297,220.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.22.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

