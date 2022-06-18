Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $38.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.00 and last traded at $38.34, with a volume of 361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.69.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.22.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.07.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.44) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $297,220.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,722,000 after acquiring an additional 331,519 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 73.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.