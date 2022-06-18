RS Crum Inc. Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,000. Apple accounts for 1.4% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in Apple by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in Apple by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $1,688,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.35. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

