Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 389,400 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the May 15th total of 292,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 29,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,384.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 618,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,167.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 13,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $51,718.34. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 476,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,466.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 58,379 shares of company stock worth $228,378. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFE. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 82,158 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 297,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 52,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 746,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 45,644 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SFE opened at $3.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.80 and a beta of 1.05. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

About Safeguard Scientifics (Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.