Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $205.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. OTR Global cut Salesforce to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on Salesforce and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $272.50.

Get Salesforce alerts:

CRM opened at $163.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $162.44 billion, a PE ratio of 158.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,142,730 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.