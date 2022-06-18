Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Price Target Cut to €28.60

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from €30.00 ($31.25) to €28.60 ($29.79) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SZGPY has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €50.00 ($52.08) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Salzgitter from €35.00 ($36.46) to €42.00 ($43.75) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Salzgitter from €41.50 ($43.23) to €43.00 ($44.79) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Salzgitter from €45.00 ($46.88) to €44.00 ($45.83) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.52.

Salzgitter stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $5.16.

Salzgitter ( OTCMKTS:SZGPY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Salzgitter will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

