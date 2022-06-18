Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €12.80 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.33) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.21) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($13.54) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.02) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America set a €12.10 ($12.60) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.25 ($10.68) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, E.On currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.26 ($12.77).

E.On stock opened at €8.72 ($9.08) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.93. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($6.98) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($11.25).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

