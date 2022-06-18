Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.57

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.57 and traded as low as $20.84. Saputo shares last traded at $20.85, with a volume of 25,709 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAPIF. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Saputo from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

