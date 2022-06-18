Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 290.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,387 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,446,000 after buying an additional 7,037,773 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,417,000 after buying an additional 6,824,172 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,122,000 after buying an additional 4,054,026 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 531.6% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,080,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,735,000 after buying an additional 2,592,676 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,651,000 after buying an additional 2,268,736 shares during the period.

SCHF opened at $31.30 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.35.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

