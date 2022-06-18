Scott D. Sandell Sells 2,441 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $141,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NET stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.36.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
