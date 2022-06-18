Scott D. Sandell Sells 2,441 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $141,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NET stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $282,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cloudflare by 12.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,893,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,775,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 97.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.36.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

