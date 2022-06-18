Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $2,142,134.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,717,081.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.95, for a total transaction of $575,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,657,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,457 shares of company stock valued at $7,335,312 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Seagen by 155.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,220,000 after buying an additional 93,897 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,452,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $417,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen stock opened at $165.45 on Friday. Seagen has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $192.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.69. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagen will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

