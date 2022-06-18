Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) Short Interest Update

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,410,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the May 15th total of 7,670,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

In other news, insider Eric Schadt bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,380 shares in the company, valued at $467,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,037,500 shares of company stock worth $55,942,000 and have sold 33,099 shares worth $79,156.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sema4 by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SMFR opened at $1.60 on Friday. Sema4 has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sema4 will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMFR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price target on Sema4 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sema4 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.90.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

