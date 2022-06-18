Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 20,261 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 175.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,261 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS opened at $72.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.49 and a 1 year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.