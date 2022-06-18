Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,125 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 424,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 31.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 255,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,318,000 after purchasing an additional 61,549 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 35.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 596.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CL. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL opened at $74.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

